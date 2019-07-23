

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in a recent sexual assault that took place in a public park in Surrey.

Authorities said a woman was walking through the Newton Athletic Park on 128 Street at around noon on July 9 when a stranger grabbed her from behind.

Fortunately, the victim was able to break free, and the suspect fled the area.

Though RCMP officers scoured the park with police dogs, they weren't able to locate her attacker.

On Tuesday, two weeks after the troubling incident, authorities released two suspect sketches in the hopes that someone will recognize the man and come forward.

The sketches are of the same suspect, but based on two different witness statements.

He's described as a South Asian man in his mid-20s who is about 5'8" tall and has dark facial hair. He was seen wearing a red T-shirt, black shorts, black slippers and black socks.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to call the Surrey RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.