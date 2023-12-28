Do you recognize this man? Richmond RCMP trying to identify alleged robbery suspect

Mounties in Richmond are trying to identify a man alleged to have tried to rob a woman at gunpoint this summer.

The RCMP issued a brief news release Thursday, containing a man's photo and an appeal for the public to help identify him.

Asked for more information, a spokesperson told CTV News that the man is a suspect in an attempted robbery that was reported just after midnight on July 7 in the 8200 block of Ackroyd Road.

"The complainant alleged that a man with a firearm had attempted to rob his girlfriend," Cpl. Adriana O'Malley said.

"The complainant attempted to stop the suspect from leaving and during the subsequent struggle, the complainant disarmed the suspect. The suspect then left the area on foot."

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photo or has information that could assist investigators is urged to call the Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 and quote file number 2023-20984 or to e-mail Richmond_Tips@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.