Do you recognize this car? RCMP release photo of suspect vehicle in bail scam case

Mounties on the North Shore have renewed their warning about a scam targetting seniors, releasing a photo of a suspect vehicle and saying investigators believe the alleged fraudsters have been travelling throughout Canada.

The latest incident was reported to the North Vancouver RCMP on Tuesday, with a couple saying they had been asked to pay $9,000 to get their grandson out of jail, according to a media release.

"A Short time later, two females arrived at the victim’s residence to collect the funds. The victim became suspicious of the females and did not provide the funds," the media release says.

"The elderly couple later contacted their grandson who advised them that he was not in jail and did not need to be bailed out."

A white BMW was caught on CCTV arriving at the home. Authorities are appealing for any additional video showing the vehicle in the area near 700 St. Ives Cres. captured on the day of the incident.

A relatively vague description of the two female suspects was also provided. Authorities say one was described as having a "poor complexion" and the other was described as "East Indian with big fake eyelashes."

According to the detachment's spokesperson, Const. Mansoor Sahak, the description of both the scam and the suspects is similar to reports from other provinces.

"Investigators have determined that the suspects maybe travelling throughout different regions in Canada and committing these bail fraud," he said.

Mansoor is urging people to share information about the fraud– commonly referred to as either a bail scam or a grandparent scam – with seniors and others who may be vulnerable.

"The best offence is a good defence," he said.