Do you recognize these items? Burnaby RCMP seek rightful owner

Mounties in Burnaby are trying to reunite a box filled with "sentimental keepsakes" with its rightful owner.

The detachment posted photos of the box and its contents on social media Tuesday, saying it was found in a stolen U-Haul last month and appealing for information.

The owner of the box, or anyone with information is urged to call 604-646-9999 and quote file number 23-43816.