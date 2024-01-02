VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Do you recognize these items? Burnaby RCMP seek rightful owner

    Burnaby RCMP is trying to reunite this box and its contents with the rightful owner. Burnaby RCMP is trying to reunite this box and its contents with the rightful owner.

    Mounties in Burnaby are trying to reunite a box filled with "sentimental keepsakes" with its rightful owner.

    The detachment posted photos of the box and its contents on social media Tuesday, saying it was found in a stolen U-Haul last month and appealing for information.

    The owner of the box, or anyone with information is urged to call 604-646-9999 and quote file number 23-43816.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    AMBER ALERT

    AMBER ALERT Police in Montreal issue Amber Alert for missing 1-year-old

    An Amber Alert has been issued for a one-year-old child missing from the Lachine borough in Montreal. Police are asking for the public's help in finding Zeynab Cherrabi El Alaoui, who has been missing since 9:25 a.m. Tuesday from a home on Louis Basile Pigeon St.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News