An RCMP dive team has recovered the body of a 47-year-old man who drowned at Buntzen Lake Tuesday afternoon.

The Burnaby, B.C. man was a non-swimmer, and had apparently entered the lake with the intention of wading with his family when he went past a steep drop-off point.

Sasamat Fire Chief Jay Sharpe told CTV News that witnesses saw the man waving his arms before he disappeared under the surface of the water.

Buntzen Lake is one of the most popular swimming destinations in the Lower Mainland, but it goes from shallow to 30 feet deep very quickly, and there is no lifeguard on duty.

There are signs warning people of the potential risks, however.

"I think (visitors are) just not paying attention to it and taking some risks they probably shouldn't," Sharpe said.

Last month, a 19-year-old man drowned in the lake after going out with friends on novelty floatation devices. He told them he was heading back to the shore, but disappeared under the water shortly after.

His family members said he was not a strong swimmer either.

According to the Lifesaving Society, eight out of 10 drowning victims are men, and the majority of them drown in lakes. A quarter of all drowning deaths are blamed on poor swimming ability.

The family of the man who drowned Tuesday afternoon at Buntzen Lake is being tended to by victim services, Coquitlam RCMP said.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Penny Daflos