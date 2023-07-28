Ditch your car, eat some carbs: 5 weekend events happening across Metro Vancouver
As the final weekend of July approaches, the lineup of events ranges from historic activities to long-time summer staples for Metro Vancouver.
Here’s a list of five things to check out in the region on Saturday.
DITCH THE CAR AND HEAD TO NEW WESTMINSTER
Downtown New Westminster is set to transform into a pedestrian paradise on Saturday afternoon for the city’s annual Car Free Day.
The event will take over the stretch of Columbia Street between 4th and 8th streets between noon and 8 p.m., and is free to attend.
Attendees can expect an array of vendors, food trucks, exhibitors and interactive elements, according to the event’s website.
Music performances are set to start at 1 p.m. with the William Chernoff Trio. The lineup includes sets by Sound Cinema, Parlour Panther, Dani Camacho, Royal Oak, Synthia Kiss and Blonde Diamond.
Chief Rhonda Larrabee of the Qayqayt First Nation will lead a welcome ceremony at 3:45.
There will also be entertainment in the “Kids Zone” between 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.
The DJ Table Tutors will be spinning tunes at an area reserved for dancing, which is also where break dancers are slated to battle at 1 p.m.
A full list of food trucks and vendors, plus more details about the event, are available online.
CELEBRATE PRIDE IN NORTH VANCOUVER
In the lead up to Pride week in Vancouver, a full day of celebrations is scheduled on the North Shore.
The Museum of North Vancouver is hosting three queer-friendly events at 115 W. Esplanade on Saturday between 10:30 a.m. and 11 p.m., beginning with a drag story time.
Local drag artists Karmella Barr, BlueeJoy, Jordy Matheson and Justin Abit will be reading stories and putting on performances between 10:30 a.m. and noon.
Following the drag storytime, there will be an opportunity to attend a panel discussion on queer history from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
The panel will be hosted by Glenn Tkach, the creator of The Really Gay History Tour, and include Carmel Tanaka, Derek Jang and Ron Dutton.
Organizers say the discussion will cover “the challenges of finding local stories, the importance of archives and the role of changing language.”
The final event of MONOVA’s Pride Celebration will be a night of drag inspired by North Vancouver’s queer history.
Hosted by Dee Twenty, the drag show will run from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and include performances by Dolly Hardon, Flemme Fatale, Dust and K.C. Roces, with video projections by Mily Mumford.
The Indigenous hip hop and R&B artist DJ O Show will be at the helm of the dance party, which is scheduled from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Admission for the first two MONOVA’s pride events is “pay what you can,” though organizers suggest a donation between $10 and $15.
A ticket for the drag show and dance party costs $25 and includes Pride-themed canapés from local caterer Boy with a Knife.
CELEBRATE PRIDE IN EAST VANCOUVER
On the other side of the Burrard Inlet, a Pride party will be happening at the Astoria Pub at 769 E Hastings St. between 2 p.m. and 2 a.m.
Cover for the all-day affair, which is being organized by the collective Diversity: Everybody Is In Project, is pay what you can at the door.
While few details are provided through the Facebook event, organizers promise there will be live music, drag performances, DJs and more.
ATTEND OR PERFORM AT AN OPEN MIC IN NATURE
Musicians, poets, storytellers and performers of all kind are invited to attend an open mic night in nature at Vanier Park on Saturday.
The by-donation, four-hour event will kick off at 1000 Chestnut St. at 6 p.m.
For those interested in performing, organizers ask that you contact them on Instagram (@we.nature) and provide your name, what you’ll be performing and any special requirements you may have.
“Whether you're a seasoned performer or taking the stage for the first time, this open mic offers a supportive and encouraging atmosphere for you to share your talent,” reads the event listing.
People of all ages are welcome to attend. More details are available through the event listing.
CHOW DOWN FOR A CAUSE
If big walks and dance parties are part of your weekend repertoire—you’ll want to fuel up for energy. Two events will help you do so, while putting your money towards an important cause.
On Saturday, head to the North Shore for some baked goods at Deep Cove Park between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Proceeds will go towards the Greater Vancouver Food Bank.
The event is being hosted by Spark 9 Project, which is described online as “ a group of Metro Vancouver youth running a series of service projects this summer.”
Organizers say the bake sale will support the GVFB’s mission to provide healthy food to those in need.
“This is also a space for reflection and conversation on food waste and nutrition,” the group wrote on Facebook.
After your sweet tooth is satiated, you can check out a tasty fundraiser at Trout Lake.
Money raised at the “Burger and Beer Boxing Fundraiser” will go towards the Eastside Boxing Club, which provides free training for high-risk youth in East Vancouver.
Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased through the Facebook event.
