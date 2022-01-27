Details coming on victims of Richmond, B.C., shooting: homicide unit

Homicide investigators are expected to share new details Thursday about the shooting deaths of four people in Richmond.

The victims were found inside a home on Garden City Road near Leslie Road on Tuesday night, but many questions remain about what led to the shocking acts of violence.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says it will release more information about the victims' identities.

Investigators believe they knew each other, but the motive behind the shootings are still unclear.

“There was information and things recovered at the scene, which suggests that they were known to each other. As to the exact relationship, was it a single family, or could it be two families, or friends? We're waiting for confirmation on that still,” said Sgt. David Lee of IHIT.

Richmond RCMP were initially called to one apartment in the four-unit building Tuesday night. Once inside, they found the bodies of four people, all victims of gunshot wounds.

Homicide investigators believe the shootings actually happened the day before, on Monday, at about 7 p.m.

They say the killings were isolated and are not connected to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

“The residence, I don't believe has any flags or any history. As for the occupants of the residence that remains to be seen once we confirm ID,” said Lee.

IHIT has been scouring the property and the field behind it with a police dog.

The median in front of the home on Garden City Road has also been extensively searched and remained behind police tape Thursday morning.

A neighbour told CTV News it was the daughter of the building’s owner who called the police.

“I asked her what happened and she said well there was a loud bang in the neighborhood the previous night so I asked and said bullet or something? And she said she doesn't know she’s suspecting,” said Cornelius Kiptum, who lives next door.

CTV News asked investigators if they believe the shooter is among the deceased.

They said it's too early in the investigation to say, but there’s no ongoing risk to the public.

“I cannot feel threatened, I only feel for that loss. It's devastating, but then it doesn’t make the neighbourhood unsafe,” said Kiptum.

Homicide investigators are asking any witnesses or those with dash cam or surveillance footage of the area from Monday night to come forward.