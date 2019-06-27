

CTV News Vancouver





Mounties in Richmond are asking for the public's help as they search for a man who allegedly stole a senior's purse earlier this month.

According to the RCMP, officers responded to a business in the 7100 block of No. 3 Road on shortly after 6 p.m. on June 17.

"Two women were walking through the parking lot east of the restaurant when a suspect approached them from behind grabbed a purse from one of the women and fled on foot towards Bennet Road," investigators said in a statement.

Police said the victim, who is in her 90s, was shaken up but physically uninjured.

The suspect is described as a white man in his late teens or early twenties with a thin build. According to investigators, he was wearing a black baseball cap, a black hoodie, black shorts and black running shoes at the time of the alleged incident.

Mounties also released a series images showing the suspect.

The Richmond RCMP's General Investigation Section has taken over the case.

"This was a truly a callous and despicable act," said Cpl. Dennis Hwang. "We would ask that anyone in the community who has information, dash cam footage, or who can identify the suspect from the security footage to please contact us."

Those with information that could advance the investigation are asking to contact the RCMP at 604-278-1212 and quote file number 2019-19674.