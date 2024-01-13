Demko shuts out Sabres as Canucks ride Lafferty goal to 1-0 win

Buffalo, N.Y. (AP) -

Thatcher Demko made 26 saves to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 1-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

It was Demko's fourth shutout this NHL season and the seventh shutout of his career.

Sam Lafferty scored the only goal of the game. The Canucks have won five games in a row, all on the road.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 22 saves for Buffalo. It was the first time the Sabres were shutout since Dec. 16.

Lafferty scored 2:05 into the second period, burying a rebound at the top of the Sabres' crease. It was his 10th goal of the season.

There were two lengthy reviews in the second period. The first came at the beginning of the period when Brock Boeser appeared to score for the Canucks on a hard wrist shot, but the goal was overturned after an offside review.

The second came minutes later when J.T. Miller appeared to elbow Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the head, but Miller was only given a two-minute minor penalty for elbowing.

Sabres defenceman Mattias Samuelsson left the game with an upper-body injury in the second period and did not return. Samuelsson appeared to take a hit to the head from Canucks defenceman Filip Hronek.

Buffalo's best opportunity to score came 4:14 into the third period when Dylan Cozens fired a hard slap shot off the crossbar on the power play. JJ Peterka also had an opportunity with a slap shot from the slot with 1:13 remaining.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Visit Columbus on Monday.

Sabres: Host the San Jose Sharks on Monday. The game time was changed to noon after the Buffalo Bills playoff game was moved from Sunday to Monday at 4:30 p.m.