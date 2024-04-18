Delta police seek witnesses to rollover crash

The single-vehicle collision happened on April 12 around 3:20 p.m. on English Bluff Road south of 1st Avenue, according to the Delta Police Department.

"A black Chrysler 300 left the roadway, crossed a residential front yard and rolled over into a tree, coming to rest on its roof," a Thursday news release said, adding that the driver suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

"Delta police collision investigators are now seeking witnesses, dash-camera footage, cellphone video, Tesla video and Sentry mode captures, and CCTV video of the collision and the pre-collision driving of this Chrysler 300," the appeal for information said.

Specifically, investigators are trying to locate the driver and/or any passengers who were in a white Volkswagen Tiguan that was on the road at the same time as the Chrysler, who police believe "might have insights into the events preceding the collision."

Anyone who thinks they can assist the investigation is urged to call 604-940-7321 or email tips@deltapolice.ca. Video can also be uploaded via an online evidence portal.

https://dpd.ca.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/24-6382