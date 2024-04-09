VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Delta man facing 18 firearm, weapons-related charges, Canadian border officials say

    Weapons seized by Canada Border Service Agency investigators. (CBSA handout) Weapons seized by Canada Border Service Agency investigators. (CBSA handout)
    Share

    A Delta, B.C., man is facing more than a dozen charges connected to firearms and weapons-related offences, the Canada Border Services Agency says.

    In a news release Tuesday, CBSA said its criminal investigations section began looking into alleged improper importation of firearm parts in April 2022. Nearly a year after that, on March 16, 2023, CBSA investigators conducted a search warrant at Bryce Cameron McDonald's Delta home.

    During that search, McDonald was arrested and several prohibited items were seized including five firearms, eight over-capacity magazines, a brass knuckle knife, and two auto sears, which are used to convert pistols into fully automatic firearms. He was released while the investigation was ongoing.

    About a year after that, on March 12, McDonald was charged with 18 offences, including five counts of possessing a firearm without a licence, two counts of possessing a prohibited device without a licence and a count of possessing a prohibited weapon without a licence. He was also charged with multiple counts of possessing firearms, devices, ammunition and a prohibited weapon contrary to prohibition orders. In addition, McDonald faces a charge of firearm trafficking.

    McDonald was rearrested on March 14 and has been granted bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 12.

    "The Canada Border Services Agency criminal investigations section in Vancouver has worked tirelessly to investigate this case and bring forward the 18 criminal charges announced today," Nina Patel, regional director general of CBSA's Pacific region, said in a news release. "Their work has removed prohibited firearms and parts from our streets and is helping to combat violent crime in our communities." 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here's what to do with your solar eclipse glasses, instead of throwing them out

    As countless sun-gazers settle in for the long wait until their next solar eclipse, many may be asking themselves the same question. Eclipse glasses are typically mass-produced from cardboard frames and polymer filters, so some may be tempted to toss them out, but a number of organizations are hoping you'll think twice before you do.

    opinion

    opinion Tom Mulcair: Super Trudeau's pre-budget tour is about saving himself

    Over the last two weeks, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has embarked on a one-party election campaign in the lead-up to next week's budget. But former NDP leader Tom Mulcair argues the only thing people will remember from this budget is the number: how big a deficit it's going to leave.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News