Delta man facing 18 firearm, weapons-related charges, Canadian border officials say

A Delta, B.C., man is facing more than a dozen charges connected to firearms and weapons-related offences, the Canada Border Services Agency says.

In a news release Tuesday, CBSA said its criminal investigations section began looking into alleged improper importation of firearm parts in April 2022. Nearly a year after that, on March 16, 2023, CBSA investigators conducted a search warrant at Bryce Cameron McDonald's Delta home.

During that search, McDonald was arrested and several prohibited items were seized including five firearms, eight over-capacity magazines, a brass knuckle knife, and two auto sears, which are used to convert pistols into fully automatic firearms. He was released while the investigation was ongoing.

About a year after that, on March 12, McDonald was charged with 18 offences, including five counts of possessing a firearm without a licence, two counts of possessing a prohibited device without a licence and a count of possessing a prohibited weapon without a licence. He was also charged with multiple counts of possessing firearms, devices, ammunition and a prohibited weapon contrary to prohibition orders. In addition, McDonald faces a charge of firearm trafficking.

McDonald was rearrested on March 14 and has been granted bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 12.

"The Canada Border Services Agency criminal investigations section in Vancouver has worked tirelessly to investigate this case and bring forward the 18 criminal charges announced today," Nina Patel, regional director general of CBSA's Pacific region, said in a news release. "Their work has removed prohibited firearms and parts from our streets and is helping to combat violent crime in our communities."