

Jim Fong , CTV News Vancouver





Chunks of steel up to four centimetres in length are landing in a walkway around Granville Island.

The materials are coming from the beams of the 65-year-old bridge overhead, those who've noticed the debris tell CTV News Vancouver.

Creekhouse Industries’ general manager David McCann is frustrated with the City of Vancouver.

"Twice a year they should be coming down and inspecting the underneath of the bridge for these kinds of things," said McCann. "Four-ounce piece of sharpened steel like the one I showed you can kill someone or seriously injure them."

A couple of days ago, McCann found pieces of steel that came off the bridge and landed in front of the Sandbar Restaurant on Granville Island.

"If you look on the ground there's hands full of these stuff. Any of these falling on somebody can kill them or seriously injure them."

This is not the first time materials have fallen from the Granville Street Bridge.

In 2014, a piece of metal from the bridge landed on the roof of Sandbar. And in 2012, a strip of concrete fell from beneath the bridge and landed near Beach Avenue.

"I just don't want to see anybody really seriously injured. And this is a preventable problem," McCann added.

CTV News has reached out to the City of Vancouver for comments. The city has yet to reply.