McLaren, Challenger impounded for going twice the speed limit on Granville bridge
CTV News Vancouver
Published Tuesday, July 2, 2019 9:10AM PDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 2, 2019 11:11AM PDT
A sky blue McLaren and a green Challenger were impounded by police after going more than twice the speed limit on the Granville Street Bridge.
Vancouver police set up a speed trap on the bridge on Canada Day and 30 speeders were stopped. Ten were "excessive," according to a tweet from Sgt. Mark Christensen.
Among them was the McLaren, which was clocked at 130 km/h and the Challenger at 125 km/h.
The speed limit on the bridge, however, is 60 km/h.