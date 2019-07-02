

A sky blue McLaren and a green Challenger were impounded by police after going more than twice the speed limit on the Granville Street Bridge.

Vancouver police set up a speed trap on the bridge on Canada Day and 30 speeders were stopped. Ten were "excessive," according to a tweet from Sgt. Mark Christensen.

Among them was the McLaren, which was clocked at 130 km/h and the Challenger at 125 km/h.

The speed limit on the bridge, however, is 60 km/h.