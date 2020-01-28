VANCOUVER -- Investigators have publicly identified a man found dead in a forested area of Maple Ridge, B.C., earlier this month, and say they believe his death is not random.

The body of Edi Bogere-Nyigwo was found on a vacant lot in a rural part of the city on Jan. 11, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in an email Tuesday.

His remains were located on a stretch of Lougheed Highway east of 240 Street.

It is not clear when Bogere-Nyigwo died. IHIT said the 24-year-old was last seen leaving his Coquitlam home at around 7 p.m. on Dec. 27.

Police have not provided a possible cause of death or further details, but said his case is considered a homicide.

In the emailed statement, IHIT said investigators do not believe his death was random, but added there were no indications of ties to any gang conflicts.

They're asking those who knew him to come forward as they try to determine the motive behind his death.

"We believe there are still those with important information who have yet to speak with us," Sgt. Frank Jang said.

"Edi was a talented soccer player and a member of Coquitlam's Sparta SC U-18 squad that won the Canadian National Championship. His friends describe him as someone who avoided trouble and many are wondering why anyone would harm him."

Anyone with more information is asked to contact IHIT by email, or at 1-877-551-4448.

Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.