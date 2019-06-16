

A serious crash sent a car flying into an automotive shop shortly after midnight Sunday.

It happened along Kingsway at 12th Avenue in Burnaby.

Firefighters said the impact from the two-vehicle collision sent one of the cars into the business, adding one person was sent to hospital with unspecified injuries.

The latest crash triggered a warning from the city's mayor to drive with care.

"If you speed or if you break the rules of the road you are putting lives in danger, you're putting families in serious harm. Think about what it would do to your family in the case something like that happens," said Mayor Mike Hurley.

First responders have been called to some deadly collisions in the city this month.

Over the last 10 days, three lives were lost on Burnaby roads, marking a tragic start to June.

On June 6, a 71-year-old pedestrian was hit by a semi on Marine Drive and Boundary Road and died at the scene.

The next day, on Kingsway and Nelson Avenue, an 83-year-old woman suffered a medical issue while behind the wheel, causing her to speed up. She died at the scene.

That same day, another driver lost control on Lougheed Highway, causing them to hit and kill a 69-year-old woman. RCMP said speed was a factor in that crash.

"No matter how much you speed, it will only gain you -- if you're lucky -- 30 seconds. And 30 seconds in a lifetime, is not really going to make much of a difference to wherever you're going," Hurley said.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Emad Agahi