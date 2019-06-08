

One person is dead and two are in hospital after a multi-vehicle crash Friday evening, in which Burnaby RCMP say speed was a factor.

The incident happened on Lougheed Highway between Madison Avenue and Gilmore Avenue just before 9 p.m.

Police said multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, and a pedestrian was struck and killed. Two other people were hospitalized with unspecified injuries.

Lougheed Highway was closed between Madison and Gilmore avenues overnight and into Saturday morning.

Investigators urge anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash cam video of the scene to contact Burnaby RCMP Traffic Services at 604-646-9999.

The crash was the second fatal motor vehicle accident within just a few hours on Friday. Earlier in the day, a fatal crash near Metrotown mall closed a stretch of Kingsway near the Nelson Avenue intersection.

Authorities said as many as eight vehicles were involved in the collision, which also killed one person and sent two others in hospital.

With files from the Canadian Press