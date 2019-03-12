

CTV Vancouver





A person has died following a head-on collision on Highway 97B, Mounties say.

A commercial vehicle and a car collided on the highway Monday afternoon, just south of Salmon Arm. A person who'd been in the car at the time did not survive the crash.

Police have not publicly identified the deceased, nor did they say whether the person was the driver or a passenger.

Both lanes of traffic were closed in the hours after the crash as police investigated and crews cleared debris from the road. The cause of the collision is not yet known.