David Eby taunts other premiers about federal housing funding

    As the federal government unveiled a housing-heavy deficit budget, B.C.’s premier isn’t just ready to cash the cheque for his province’s share, he’s seemingly taunting his counterparts about their reluctance.

    Hours before the Liberal Party of Canada tabled their spending priorities for 2024-2025, David Eby anticipated that it would be focused on housing, since federal cabinet ministers have been criss-crossing the country for weeks making pre-announcements.

    “We welcome that infrastructure money and if other provinces don't want it, we'll take it,” the New Democrat quipped at an unrelated press conference.

    The federal housing funding is conditional, including multi-unit and net-zero designs that both Alberta and Ontario’s premiers have balked at. 

    “We are prepared to accept all of the money that is refused by other provinces, that refuse to take basic steps to ensure the availability of housing,” Eby told reporters. “We have already implemented all the pieces the federal government wants other provinces to do.” 

    Eby’s government has spent more than a year making a series of funding and policy announcements aimed at affordable home construction, renter protections and land use priorities that have increasingly garnered accolades from housing analysts and various observers.

    While the billions of federal dollars for new homes, disability benefits and expanded pharmacare will no doubt be popular among many, municipal governments are likely to be disappointed. The $535-billion dollar budget – which will see a $40 billion deficit – doesn’t include any new funding for infrastructure spending like sewers and other infrastructure that’s needed to service all those new homes. 

