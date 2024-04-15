VANCOUVER
    • Dangerous sex offender living in Surrey, RCMP warn

    Convicted sex offender Leonard Ramstead, 56, is shown in this photo from the Surrey RCMP. Convicted sex offender Leonard Ramstead, 56, is shown in this photo from the Surrey RCMP.
    A dangerous sex offender who poses a risk to children and adolescent girls and is living in Surrey, according to authorities.

    Surrey RCMP issued a warning about Leonard Ramstead, 56, on Monday after he received statutory release from prison. Ramstead was convicted of sexual interference involving a victim under 16 in 2019 and sexual interference involving a victim under 14 in 2021, police said.

    The conditions of his release include:

    • Not to buy or consume alcohol or drugs;
    • Not to communicate with anyone under 16;
    • Not to seek employment or to volunteer anywhere where he would be in a "position of trust or authority" in relation to anyone under 16;
    • Not to be in or near daycares, schools, playgrounds, schools or community centres.

    Anyone who sees Ramstead violating any of these conditions is urged to call 911.

    "The Surrey RCMP will be working in partnership with the Correctional Service of Canada, community corrections and other stakeholders to monitor Leonard Ramstead via traditional police methods as well as electronic monitoring," the warning from police said. 

