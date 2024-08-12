Cyclists warned after wire strung across lane on Second Narrows Bridge

The RCMP is investigating a report that someone strung wire across a bike lane on the Second Narrows Bridge heading into North Vancouver last week.

Authorities said a cyclist spotted the wire on the east side of the crossing on Friday, and removed it to prevent anyone else from being hurt.

In a news release, North Vancouver RCMP confirmed the "suspicious incident" is under investigation.

"We are extremely fortunate that no one was injured by the wire," Const. Mansoor Sahak said in a statement.

"We're asking anyone who has witnessed suspicious activity or has information related to this incident to come forward."

A warning about the incident was also shared on a Facebook page for local cyclists, along with additional details on what happened.

According to the post, the wire was located on the north end of the bridge, “just as you go around the blind right-hand bend to the main road,” and was positioned approximately four feet off the ground.

The wire struck one cyclist’s helmet as he was ducking underneath, according to the Facebook user. CTV News has reached out to the witness for more information.

Authorities said anyone with information on what happened can contact the North Vancouver RCMP detachment at 604-985-1311. Individuals who would like to remain anonymous can instead contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.