Cyclist struck, seriously injured in East Vancouver intersection

Authorities are investigating after a 53-year-old woman was struck and seriously injured while cycling through an East Vancouver intersection early Wednesday morning.

The Vancouver Police Department said the woman was riding west along East 10th Avenue at Clark Drive around 6 a.m. when she was hit by a red Honda Fit.

"The cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries," the VPD said in a news release. "The driver of the Honda remained at the scene and is co-operating with the investigation."

Emergency crews closed part of Clark Drive, between Broadway and 12th Avenue, while responding to the incident, but had reopened the street in both directions by around 9:30 a.m.

Authorities asked anyone who witnessed the crash, or captured dash-cam video relevant to the investigation, to contact the department's collision investigation unit at 604-717-3012.