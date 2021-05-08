VANCOUVER -- A cyclist has been killed after crashing his bike on Friday night in East Vancouver.

The incident happened around 8:50 p.m. when the cyclist was heading north on Rupert Street near East 17th Avenue.

“The cyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, struck his head and sadly died,” reads a statement from Vancouver Police Department’s Sgt. Steve Addison.

“Several witnesses provided medical care until first responders arrived,” continues Addison.

CTV News Vancouver visited the scene, and observed coroners on site, and a white tarp covering a body. Police say the cyclist was a 30-year-old man.

Police say it’s not yet clear to them whether any cars were involved in the crash. On Friday evening, police had initially said that “a vehicle collided with a bike.” However, on Saturday morning, Addison said otherwise.

“We're still investigating whether a vehicle actually played a role in the incident,” Addison said in an email to CTV News Vancouver.

“We're still investigating whether the cyclist and vehicle actually made contact, or if the cyclist went down for some other reason,” he continued.

“At this time, the exact reason for the fall is not known and is still under investigation,” he said.