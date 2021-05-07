VANCOUVER -- Metro Vancouver commuters were warned Friday morning to expect delays following a crash near the Massey Tunnel.

In a message on Twitter, the B.C. Ministry of Transportation said the crash prompted lane closures during the morning commute.

Initially, just the southbound lane was blocked, but emergency crews called to the scene also impacted northbound traffic.

The scene was cleared shortly after 11 a.m., DriveBC said, but drivers were warned to expect congestion caused by the hours-long lane closures.