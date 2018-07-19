

An RCMP dive team has managed to find the body of a young Surrey, B.C. man who disappeared this week while swimming at Buntzen Lake.

The 19-year-old was located around 6 p.m. Wednesday in about 40 metres of water, according to Coquitlam RCMP.

"As you can imagine, the family is very upset," Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said in a news release.

The young man was floating on the lake with some friends on Tuesday when he vanished. He was last seen about 100 metres from the shore after telling others he was heading back to land.

Mounties said there was no sign of foul play, and no indication that the group was drinking or doing drugs.

But the young man's family said he was not a strong swimmer, and the RCMP said the group only had novelty floating devices, or "floaties," to help them stay above water.

"Unfortunately this is one of those reminders that if you need to stay afloat, a personal floatation device is the best way and the safest way to do that," McLaughlin said Wednesday.

The tragedy marked the second drowning this week in the region. On Monday, a 21-year-old Toronto man disappeared while swimming in Golden Ears Provincial Park, and was found dead the next morning.

Police said he was swept away by the current in Gold Creek then carried over waterfalls.