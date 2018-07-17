

CTV Vancouver





The search for a 19-year-old swimmer who disappeared at Buntzen Lake this week is most likely a recovery mission, according to police.

Given the time that's passed since the young Surrey man went missing in the water, RCMP Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said there is a strong likelihood that he's dead.

"Of course there's always a slim hope that things will end well, but this is likely a recovery operation," McLaughlin said.

The tragic development comes just one day after the swimmer vanished while out on the lake with a group of friends. He told them he was heading back to shore, but nobody saw him reach land.

According to family members, the missing man is not a strong swimmer.

McLaughlin said there is no sign that the group was drinking or doing drugs, but they only had novelty floating devices, or "floaties," to help them stay above water.

"Unfortunately this is one of those reminders that if you need to stay afloat, a personal floatation device is the best way and the safest way to do that," he said.

The young man's friends called police to the lake Tuesday afternoon, and dozens of Coquitlam RCMP officers and Coquitlam Search and Rescue members scoured the area until nightfall.

They resumed the search on Wednesday morning with help from an RCMP dive team.

BC Hydro, which runs a hydroelectric plant at the Buntzen and manages the surrounding area, has closed off the lake until the search effort is complete.

There is no lifeguard on duty, but a spokesperson for BC Hydro said there are signs letting visitors know that they are on their own.

"We do have rangers in the park that patrol the water, beach and trails. In addition, we have a boat that goes out on the water routinely to check that users are being safe," Mora Scott said in an email.

The 19-year-old's disappearance follows just days after another young man drowned in the region. On Monday, a 21-year-old Toronto man disappeared while swimming in Golden Ears Provincial Park, and was found dead the next morning.

Police said he was swept away by the current in Gold Creek then carried over waterfalls.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Sarah MacDonald and Sheila Scott