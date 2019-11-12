

Andrew Weichel, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER – Emergency crews are responding to a crash that's closed down the Sea to Sky Highway about halfway between West Vancouver and Squamish.

Police said the collision happened at Porteau Cove, forcing officials to halt traffic on Highway 99 in both directions.

Authorities haven't said how many vehicles were involved in the crash or whether anyone was seriously injured.

It's unclear how long it could take for the highway to reopen, but DriveBC said on Twitter that commuters should expect "major delays."

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the evening.