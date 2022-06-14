'Crabby crows' dive bombing locals to protect their young, B.C. animal specialist says

Spring to early summer is crow-nesting season and with crows protecting their young, there's an increased risk of dive bombings.

CTV Morning Live Vancouver spoke to B.C. SPCA wild animal specialist Erin Ryan about how locals can protect themselves from crows in the weeks ahead.

Ryan said it's important to remember the crows just want to keep their young safe.

"They're not necessarily attacking you, they're being protective parents," she explained. "Any crabby crows you encounter are just anxious parents protecting their young."

Most of the time the crows don't actually hit a person, Ryan said, they just swoop really close.

"Sometimes you can get a little tap on the back of the head, which can be scary if it's never happened to you before," Ryan said. "But they're not trying to cause any harm. They're really trying to ward off any danger."

For now, Ryan said it might be best to temporarily alter walking routes if necessary.

"If you know there's a nest site or there's a place you're regularly dive bombed, just try to cross to the other side of the street, or take a different route," she said.

"You can also just carry an umbrella. That's a quick, portable visual barrier that every Vancouverite has just to keep a little extra distance between you."

Anyone who sees a crow they think might be injured can call the B.C. SPCA for advice.

