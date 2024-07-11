Cowichan Valley wineries off to promising start for grape growing

Wineries in the Cowichan Valley say they’re off to a strong summer start for grape production – and are keen to grow their visitor base during an annual festival through the month of August.

“Although we were a little bit behind in June because of the cold temperatures, we had a lot of moisture. Once that ground warms up which is happening right now we’ve got the moisture still in the ground, it increases the vigour and the growth on the vines. So everything’s looking good,” says Enrico Winery’s general manager Lorin Inglis.

The Mill Bay winery team says the flowering has just ended on the grape clusters and it’ll soon start strategically pruning off some leaves to expose the fruit to the sun.

The region’s vineyards thrive off the hot, dry conditions.

“The warmer the season typically correlates with a better quality of grapes, not necessarily quantity but we do see an increase in quality of production,” says Blue Grouse Estate Winery general manager, Michael Abbott.

The Duncan-based business says its an exciting year for staff because it has new vineyards coming online which will lead to a bigger harvest off the estate.

“The season’s never done until the end. Until the grapes come off, we never really know what the entire season is going to look like, but we’re off to a great start,” says Abbott.

Depending on a white or red wine, Blue Grouse says the harvest is ready for store shelves in one to three years from the year the grapes are grown.

“The beautiful part of it is, the weather also encourages people to come and visit our 13 wineries,” says Duncan Cowichan Chamber of Commerce president, David Van Deventer.

The wineries hope to raise their profile, attracting new guests in the Cowichan Valley Wine Festival in August.

“The wine festival is a huge success,” says Van Deventer. “It brings so many people and so much economic boom into the valley. It’s fantastic.”

The month-long wine tasting event lets guests meet the producers and experts behind the wines they’re tasting.

“You don’t have to do it all at once, you can take your time,” says Abbott.

The $50 ticket comes with a souvenir glass and map for a self-guided tour.

“I think the Cowichan Valley is still developing but it’s come a long way in the last ten years,” says local, Enrico Winery customer, Gibson Pierce. “They’ve got nowhere to go but up.”