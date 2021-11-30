COVID-19 update coming from B.C. officials but no plans yet for local Omicron-specific measures

Vancouver -

B.C.'s top health officials will give a COVID-19 update Tuesday but so far, there are no plans for additional local measures specifically for the Omicron variant.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will speak live in the afternoon.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca is streaming the news conference LIVE @ 1:30 p.m.

Health officials have not yet announced the presence of the Omicron variant in B.C., though they have said they're working to confirm recent travellers haven't been infected. Several cases have been recorded in Canada.

On Monday, Dix said there are no current plans to speed up the province's booster dose campaign in light of the variant. So far, he said, about 400,000 people have received a third dose.

Dix also said the province is "not specifically" looking at new restrictions to address the concerns of Omicron, but said "there are other concerns in the province" like activities and gatherings over Christmas and New Years.

"No specific response to this variant of concern right now in terms of measures, but as always we are looking at all these issues every day," Dix said.

Dix said Henry is expected to address the upcoming holidays during Tuesday's update.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.