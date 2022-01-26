COVID-19 update coming after B.C.'s test-positive patients in ICU reach 12-week high
B.C.'s Health Ministry will release another pandemic update Wednesday, the day after the number of the province's COVID-related ICU patients increased again.
The latest update is expected to come in a written statement in the afternoon.
On Tuesday, health officials said there were 985 patients with COVID-19 in the province. Of those, 144 are in ICU, which marked an increase of 15 since Monday. The last time that number topped 140 was on Halloween.
Total hospitalizations reached an all-time record of 987 this week, though that number is considered an "overestimate" of COVID-19's impact, as it includes all incident cases in which a patient is admitted to hospital for reasons unrelated to the virus and tests positive during routine screening.
Another 1,446 cases were added to B.C.'s case total, though officials have shifted their focus from daily infection numbers, as many British Columbians can't access testing.
On Tuesday, health officials also announced B.C.'s Vaccine Card program is extended until June 30, though it may end earlier if circumstances improve.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kendra Mangione and Andrew Weichel
Vancouver Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | 4 dead after shooting at Richmond, B.C., duplex, homicide unit investigating
Homicide investigators have been called to a Richmond, B.C., duplex after a shooting that left four people dead.
Omicron subvariant BA.2 reported in Canada: PHAC
The Public Health Agency of Canada says it has detected more than 50 cases of a new Omicron subvariant known as BA.2. The subvariant is widely considered 'stealthier' than the original version of Omicron because some of its genetic traits make it harder to detect.
U.S. says no concessions in response to Russia on Ukraine
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. has made no concessions to the main Russian demands over Ukraine and NATO in a written response delivered Wednesday to Moscow.
Trudeau cabinet mulls new Russia-Ukraine moves as U.S. suggests new export controls
The Liberal government's cabinet retreat wraps later today with pressure mounting on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to take substantive new action on addressing the Ukraine-Russia crisis.
Bank of Canada holds key interest rate, but warns of looming hikes
The Bank of Canada is keeping its key interest rate target on hold at 0.25 per cent, but warning it won't stay there for much longer. The trendsetting rate has been at its rock-bottom level since March 2020 during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic as the economy went into a downturn and three million jobs were lost.
A third of students think Holocaust exaggerated or fabricated: study
A third of North American students think the Holocaust was exaggerated or fabricated, according to a new study.
Astronomers find mysterious object in space 'unlike anything' seen before
Astronomers mapping radio waves in the universe have discovered a mysterious object in space that releases a giant burst of energy three times an hour, a find that is 'unlike anything' seen before.
What went wrong for the Conservatives last election? MPs to hear findings
The Conservative caucus will be briefed Thursday about an internal review examining what led to their 2021 election defeat.
COVID-19 vaccine mandate for truckers not causing food shortage, empty shelves: Alghabra
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra is assuring Canadians there's no reason to fear food shortages will result from a small minority of truck drivers refusing to comply with a vaccine mandate in order to cross the Canada-U.S. border.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | B.C. Appeal Court extends injunction against protests at Fairy Creek until September
British Columbia's Court of Appeal has overturned a lower-court ruling and extended an injunction against old-growth logging protests until September on Vancouver Island.
-
BC Transit to launch tap fare system with Victoria pilot in 2022
BC Transit has announced plans to eventually bring touchless, electronic fare collection to buses across the province.
-
Pamela Anderson splits from husband in Ladysmith, B.C.
Celebrity actress and animal rights activist Pamela Anderson has reportedly split from her bodyguard husband, Dan Hayhurst, of Ladysmith, B.C., one year after the couple tied the knot on Vancouver Island.
Calgary
-
Airdrie RCMP investigates unknown incident, warns public to avoid area
Police in Airdrie are investigating an incident on a pathway near Nose Creek, but have not released much information about what occurred.
-
Police investigation underway into RV fire in northwest Calgary backyard
No injuries have been reported following an early morning trailer fire in the backyard of a home in Huntington Hills.
-
3 random stabbings in December were hate-motivated: Calgary police
Police say a series of random stabbings in the downtown core last month have been determined to be hate-motivated and targeted vulnerable Calgarians.
Edmonton
-
Triaged patient dies while awaiting treatment inside Red Deer emergency room
A person died Sunday while waiting for a bed inside the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre, a spokesperson with Alberta Health Services confirmed Tuesday.
-
Man wanted in December 2021 Lac La Biche death arrested in Edmonton
Lorne Cardinal, 25, was the subject of an arrest warrant in connection with the death of Landy Shirt.
-
Man charged after attack against Muslim woman outside mosque
Edmonton police have charged a man after a Muslim woman and her kids were attacked outside of a mosque.
Toronto
-
Drivers warned of significant traffic delays on highways as trucker convoy enters Ontario
Drivers are being warned to expect significant traffic delays on major highways from Thursday to Saturday as the 'Freedom Convoy' of truckers enters Ontario.
-
Ontario confirms 92 more COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday
Ontario is reporting 92 more deaths related to COVID-19 as well as a slight decrease in the number of patients being treated with the disease in intensive care.
-
Trial of Toronto driver accused in fatal collision in jeopardy over missing piece of paper
A Toronto family is in shock after learning that one lost sheet of paper in a court proceeding could result in the case against a dump truck driver accused of fatally striking their loved one getting thrown out.
Montreal
-
Quebec has issued $45M in fines during the pandemic, but only a fraction of them have been paid
Since the start of the pandemic, Quebec has issued tickets totaling more than $45 million for public health violations, but only a fraction of them have actually been paid so far, according to data provided to CTV News.
-
Quebec COVID-19 deaths surpass 13,000 since the start of the pandemic
Another 73 people have died in Quebec due to COVID-19, a total of 13,009 since the start of the pandemic.
-
Quebec unveils platform to self-report COVID-19 results; critic says it ignores citizens' need for proof
About a month after reaching its official COVID-19 testing capacity, on Tuesday the Quebec government launched its long-awaited platform meant to help capture unofficial tests now being done at home. One critic wasn't impressed, saying the province missed a chance to help people prove their illnesses for their own reasons.
Winnipeg
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations drop in Manitoba, three more deaths reported Wednesday
Manitoba's top doctor says hospitalization rates remain high but are stable – though it is too early to tell where the province is in the pandemic's current wave.
-
Childcare centres in Manitoba will no longer be required to notify COVID-19 close contacts
Early learning and childcare centres (ELCC) in Manitoba will soon no longer be required to notify close contacts of COVID-19 cases.
-
Winter weather, vast expanse make patrolling Canada-U.S. border a daunting challenge
Last week's Canada-U.S. border tragedy captured the imaginations of Canadians and U.S. citizens alike and underscored the challenge border guards confront every day as they patrol the vast, unforgiving hinterland.
Saskatoon
-
Prince Albert man pleads guilty in murders of parents, 7-year-old son
Nathaniel Carrier has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his parents and his seven-year-old son.
-
Popular Saskatoon restaurant Leyda's Café closing its doors
A popular Riversdale restaurant says it's putting a "pause" on its operations.
-
Saskatoon police: Suspect stun gunned after domestic disturbance spills out into street
A 36-year-old man was taken into custody following an alleged domestic disturbance in the city's Eastview neighbourhood.
Regina
-
Former doctor accused of sexual assault denies allegations during testimony
Sylvester Ukabam, a former Regina doctor accused of sexually assault five female patients, continued to deny allegations made against him from the witness stand on Wednesday morning.
-
'Get the exercise and get moving': 98-year-old Sask. veteran credits health to biweekly curling
A 98-year-old Saskatchewan veteran who served during the Second World War continues to keep himself in shape by curling twice a week at a Regina club.
-
Here's what you need to know about the new COVID-19 drug available in Sask.
The first antiviral COVID-19 drug treatment approved in Canada is now available in Saskatchewan.
Atlantic
-
N.S. extending its COVID-19 restrictions for two weeks, three new deaths reported Wednesday
Premier Tim Houston said the province is extending its current provincewide COVID-19 public health restrictions until Feb. 14 in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19.
-
N.B. health minister announces plan to avoid long waits in emergency departments
New Brunswick`s Health Minister Dorothy Shepard announced a new project to give residents more options to access faster care and avoid long waits in emergency departments.
-
P.E.I. reports 14 people treated in hospital for COVID-19; students to return to class Monday
Prince Edward Island’s top doctor says Islanders are experiencing the most difficult leg of the COVID-19 pandemic, but there is an end in sight.
London
-
Victim identified following south London crash
London police have identified the victim of a fatal crash in London on Monday.
-
Six new COVID-19-related deaths in Middlesex-London
The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting six new deaths in the region, five men and one woman.
-
Lambton County, Ont. victim IDed in alleged double homicide
OPP have identified a person found deceased in in Lambton County, a death under investigation in connection with another homicide in Sarnia.
Northern Ontario
-
Police investigating after Sudbury city councillor accuses colleague of making threats
A dispute between two city councillors in Greater Sudbury has escalated to the point that police have been called in to investigate allegations of threats.
-
Man charged after dog ejected from back of pickup truck while doing 'donuts'
North Bay police are accusing a man of doing donuts with a dog in the bed of his pickup truck resulting in the canine being ejected from the vehicle.
-
What to know about the Omicron subvariant BA.2
Scientists and health officials around the world are keeping their eyes on a descendant of the Omicron variant that has been found in at least 40 countries, including the United States.
Kitchener
-
Ontario confirms 92 more COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday
Ontario is reporting 92 more deaths related to COVID-19 as well as a slight decrease in the number of patients being treated with the disease in intensive care.
-
One charged after police execute search warrant at Kitchener motel
Heavy police presence was reported at a motel at King Street East and Morgan Avenue in Kitchener Wednesday morning.
-
'Amazing that he only sustained minor injuries': Driver charged for going wrong way on off-ramp
A driver has been charged after reportedly getting distracted and then driving the wrong way on a highway off-ramp in, causing a head-on crash.