COVID-19 update: B.C. to release final case update of the week as rolling average drops

British Columbians will get one more COVID-19 update from the provincial health ministry before the weekend.

Friday's update, which will be released in a written statement in the afternoon, will have details on how many cases, deaths and outbreaks were recorded in the last 24 hours. More information on the latest vaccination rates is also expected.

On Thursday, the health ministry revealed 368 more people tested positive for the disease in the province.

While that pushed the active caseload back over 3,000, it also led to a decrease in the province's seven-day rolling average. As of Thursday, that stood at 345, down slightly from Wednesday's average of 353.

Thursday's numbers were released as Canada's federal and provincial governments brace for the impact of the concerning new Omicron variant, which has already appeared in several provinces, including B.C.

Experts have noted the variant has an alarmingly high number of mutations, though it remains unclear how they will affect transmissibility, severity of illness and possible vaccine resistance.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday