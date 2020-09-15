VANCOUVER -- B.C. residents will get another update Tuesday, revealing how COVID-19 is spreading in the province.

The update will come through a written statement in the afternoon.

On Monday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix reported three days' worth of new cases that were recorded over the weekend.

Another 317 cases were added to the province's tally, bringing B.C.'s total to 7,279.

As well, Henry and Dix announced that six more people died from the virus over the weekend.

"Once again, our thoughts and our condolences go to the families, to the communities, the people who care for these loved ones who they've lost under these most difficult conditions," Henry said during Monday's briefing.

The number of hospitalizations also rose over the weekend, reaching 58, which was an increase of nine patients from Friday.

B.C.'s COVID-19 update for Wednesday will also be delivered through a written statement, but Dix and Henry will return for an in-person briefing on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel