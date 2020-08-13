VANCOUVER -- Seventy-eight additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in British Columbia in the last 24 hours, health officials said Thursday.

There have been no new deaths over the same time period.

Currently, there are 578 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, including nine people who are in hospital, four of whom are in intensive care.

B.C. has seen a total of 4,274 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 196 deaths since the pandemic began. There have been 3,500 recoveries from the virus in the province.

There have been no new health-care outbreaks in the last day, said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry during her news conference Thursday afternoon. There has, however, been a new "community" outbreak.

Three staff members at the Okanagan Correctional Centre, which had a previous outbreak of COVID-19 in April, have tested positive for the coronavirus.

During her news conference, Henry also presented new data on the province's modelling of the pandemic.

Among the highlights of Henry's presentation was a stark rise in the number of people ages 20 to 29 and ages 30 to 39 since the province entered Phase 3 of its reopening plan, which allowed increased gathering and travel within the province.

