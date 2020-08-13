VANCOUVER -- B.C. residents will soon get insight into how COVID-19 is spreading throughout the province, as top health officials will reveal their latest modelling data Thursday.

Dr. Bonnie Henry will explain the data in her virus briefing in the afternoon.

Henry's most recent modelling update was given late last month, when she revealed B.C. was facing the possibility of an "explosive growth" in COVID-19 cases.

At the time, the province was already dealing with a surging caseload driven in part by younger people attending parties and events without taking proper precautions.

As of that update on July 20, B.C. had 254 active cases of COVID-19 province-wide. Now, just over three weeks later, B.C. has more than doubled its active cases to 531 as of Wednesday.

"We need to refocus on measures to flatten the curve of infection and protect British Columbians as we help our province recover," a statement from Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix issued Wednesday said.

"We are watching the cases climb, which is concerning."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday and Andrew Weichel