VANCOUVER -- B.C. health officials have announced 30 more cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the province since Monday.

This total includes one epi-linked case, bringing the total number of cases confirmed in the province to 3,328, the health ministry said in a statement Tuesday. Officials said 2,873 people are considered to be fully recovered.

There have been no new deaths reported, leaving the province's death toll from the virus at 189.

There are currently 266 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Fifteen people are in hospital, and of those, three patients are in intensive care. This is the highest number of active cases in the province since the end of May.

"Here in B.C., our curve is trending upward, and we need to bend our curve back down to where it belongs," health officials said.

During Monday's update, Dr. Bonnie Henry discussed the province's most recent modelling data, which suggested B.C. was at risk of suffering an "explosive growth" in cases.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.