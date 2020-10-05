VANCOUVER -- Health officials confirmed Monday that another B.C. care home is dealing with an outbreak of novel coronavirus.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said the latest outbreak is at Chartwell Crescent Gardens in Surrey.

The retirement community located on King George Boulevard includes independent supportive suites, assisted living units and homes for those who need round-the-clock care.

The provincial health officer also mentioned previously announced outbreaks at Langley Lodge and White Rock Seniors Village.

This is the third outbreak at Langley Lodge, but is the first at the White Rock home.

Only a single case has been confirmed at each facility, and all three people with COVID-19 are health-care workers.

At the same time, Henry announced an outbreak at Holy Family Hospital is now considered over.

She also mentioned an outbreak reported over the weekend at MSJ Valhalla Distribution in Delta. Fraser Health broke the news of the community outbreak on Saturday, saying 23 workers had tested positive.

She noted there have been exposures in schools, workplaces and elsewhere, which are listed on health authority websites and by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.