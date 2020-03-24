VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s top health officials are set to give another update on the spread of novel coronavirus as cases in the province are now over 470.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 48 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, along with three new deaths that happened over the weekend.

Of the three deaths, one person was living at the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver, another was at the Haro Park Centre in Vancouver and the third was in the Fraser Health region.

They also announced some good news: B.C. has now recorded 100 recoveries from the virus.

Another update from Dix and Henry is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will live stream the news conference.

During Monday's update, Henry explained some changes to the province's testing system. For example, not all members in a family might be tested.

"If I'm in a family for example and one person in the family has tested positive and I develop similar symptoms and they're able to be managed at home, we don’t necessarily need to test you," Henry said. "But we'll call you a case, an epidemiologically linked case."

Henry said those epidemiologically linked cases will start to be recorded on the BC Centre for Disease Control's website, along with the number of tested cases.

B.C.'s testing capacity has increased to allow for about 3,000 tests per day, Henry said.

As of Monday, here's how B.C.'s 472 positive cases are divided across the province's health regions: