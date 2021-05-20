VANCOUVER -- Several more notices warning of possible COVID-19 exposures at grocery stores and pharmacies across B.C. have been posted online.

The latest notices, warning that employees at those locations recently tested positive for the disease, were posted by parent companies Loblaws and Sobeys over the past few days.

The most recent exposures were reported at:

Safeway at 800 Carnarvon St. in New Westminster. A notice was posted on May 15; the employee last worked on May 12.

Safeway at 2101 Lahb Ave. in Vancouver. A notice was posted on May 15; the employee last worked on May 5.

Thrifty Foods at 2720 Mill Bay Rd. in Mill Bay. A notice was posted on May 16; the employee last worked on May 8.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 8962 152nd St. in Surrey. A notice was posted on May 18; the employee last worked on May 7.

Real Canadian Superstore at 2855 Gladwin Rd. in Abbotsford. A notice was posted on May 18; the employee last worked on May 8.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 32530 Lougheed Hwy. in Mission. A notice was posted on May 18; the employee last worked on May 11.

Real Canadian Superstore at 4700 Kingsway in Burnaby. A notice was posted on May 19; the employee last worked on May 11.

Real Canadian Superstore at 2280 Baron Rd. in Kelowna. A notice was posted on May 19; the employee last worked on May 11.

In these instances, the stores weren't ordered to close. However, a public health order announced last month permits WorkSafeBC prevention officers to begin serving businesses with shutdown orders after three or more employees test positive for the disease.

Those closures last for at least 10 days, but some workplaces can avoid being shuttered if it's determined to be "in the overriding public interest" to keep them open, according to health officials.

It doesn't appear any grocery stores in B.C. have been forced to close since that health order was announced, but some food processing plants have been ordered to temporarily shut down.

Earlier in the month, people working in grocery stores aged 18 and older were given early access to vaccines as essential workers. Now, everyone aged 12 and older in the province can register for a dose.