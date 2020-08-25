VANCOUVER -- People who visited a West Broadway karaoke bar and restaurant in early August may have been exposed to COVID-19, according to a notice issued by public health.

Vancouver Coastal Health is asking anyone who was at Privé Kitchen + Bar on Aug. 3, 6, 7, 8, 15, 16 and 17 during operating hours to self-monitor for symptoms of the coronavirus.

In a statement issued Tuesday, VCH says the possible exposures are believed to be low risk.

Privé is located at 1001 West Broadway near Oak Street. On its website, Privé describes itself as "Vancouver's newest destination for food, drinks and entertainment" and "the biggest karaoke venue in town."

The establishment says it's increased its hand-washing and sanitizing during the pandemic, as well as implemented more frequent sanitizing of high-risk surfaces.

Over the weekend, public health officials also issued a warning about a COVID-19 exposure at Hawskworth Restaurant in the Hotel Rosewood Georgia.

​Vancouver Coastal Health said the possible exposures would have happened on Aug. 13 between 6 p.m. and 12 a.m.

Public exposure notices have also been issued for Bartholomew Bar in Yaletown, IVY Lounge, Levels Nightclub, Foot Locker on Robson Street, Pierre's Champagne Lounge, West Oak Restaurant, the PumpJack Pub, and Lions Bay Beach Park.