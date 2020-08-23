VANCOUVER -- Public health officials in Vancouver are warning of a new COVID-19 exposure at Hawksworth Restaurant located in the ritzy Hotel Rosewood Georgia.

The warning comes amid rising cases in B.C., during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, Vancouver Coastal Health said the possible exposures happened on Aug. 13, a Thursday, between 6 p.m. and 12 a.m. inside Hawksworth Restaurant at 801 W. Georgia St., across from the Vancouver Art Gallery.

“The possible exposures ... are believed to be low risk, but we’re asking anyone who was at Hawksworth Restaurant on those dates to self-monitor themselves for symptoms,” reads the statement.

The exposure warning does not list any other areas of the Hotel Rosewood Georgia premises.

Hawksworth Restaurant is an upscale establishment that offers meal entrées ranging in price from $18 to $49. It also offerse private dining rooms, for which menu options start at $45 per person.

On its website, Hawksworth says its premises are “thoroughly sanitized, deep cleaned and disinfected on a nightly basis,” and that high-touch areas such as bathrooms are “monitored and sanitized every 30 minutes.”

It also boasts that staff are required to wear gloves and face masks, do a temperature check before each shift, and required to do “daily health declarations” that they are symptom free. Customers “may be required” to also do temperature checks, it reads.