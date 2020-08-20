VANCOUVER -- A COVID-19 exposure notice has been issued for a Yaletown bar, and several Metro Vancouver restaurants have closed temporarily for cleaning after employees tested positive for the disease.

Vancouver Coastal Health issued a public exposure notice for the Bartholomew Bar on Mainland Street in Yaletown. The health authority says the exposures took place on Aug. 13 and 14 during operating hours.

"The possible exposures listed on the site are believed to be low risk, but we're asking anyone who was at Bartholomew Bar on those dates to self-monitor themselves for symptoms," VCH said in a statement Thursday.

The notice did not specify whether the infected person was a patron or worker.

Other exposure notices currently listed in the Vancouver Coastal Health region include a downtown Foot Locker, Pierre's Champagne Lounge, West Oak Restaurant and the PumpJack Pub.

Two restaurants in Vancouver and one in Surrey have also voluntarily closed their doors after workers tested positive for the disease, though public exposure notices have not been issued for the establishments by health authorities.

An employee at Maenam Restaurant in Kitsilano tested positive for COVID-19, the restaurant announced on its Instagram page Wednesday. Maenam says it will close for at least two days for deep cleaning and disinfecting.

The restaurant says all of its employees were tested for the disease as a precaution and plans to reopen after the results are back.

Tacofino announced Tuesday on its Instagram it had voluntarily closed its Gastown location after an employee tested positive. The restaurant says the worker is self-isolating at home and "recovering well."

The company says the employee last worked at the restaurant from Aug. 12 to 15 and was not exhibiting any symptoms. The location has been closed temporarily for cleaning.

The Taphouse Guildford in Surrey posted to its Facebook page Wednesday that it has also closed until further notice after an employee tested positive. The Taphouse says the employee was sent home Saturday and last worked a shift Friday.

"We are currently working with Fraser Health providing as much information as possible, as we take the next steps in terms of contact tracing and notifying any patrons who may have been present," the post on the Taphouse's Facebook page says.

The Taphouse also said its workers will be tested and the restaurant will undergo a deep clean.

Maenam, Tacofino and the Taphouse all say they have already been in touch with local health authorities.