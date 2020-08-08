VANCOUVER -- Two Yaletown restaurants have been added to Vancouver Coastal Health's list of public exposures to COVID-19.

The health authority said Saturday that West Oak Restaurant on Mainland Street and Pierre's Champagne Lounge on Hamilton Street were each the site of possible exposures to the coronavirus last week.

The exposures happened during the evening and late-night hours between July 31 and Aug. 3, VCH said. It did not provide a more specific breakdown of where and when each exposure happened.

The health authority said the possible exposures at each restaurant are believed to be low-risk, but they're still asking anyone who was at either venue on those days to self-monitor for symptoms.

Saturday's announcement comes just a day after VCH announced a public exposure at the Pumpjack Pub on Davie Street, which occurred between midnight and 2 a.m. on Aug. 1. The risk in that situation was also deemed to be low, according to the health authority.

As of Friday, there were 386 active confirmed cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia, the highest number the province has seen since mid-May. Friday also marked the largest single-day increase in confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the province since April, with 53 more cases added to B.C.'s total.

Health officials have attributed much of the recent growth in cases of the virus in the province to private parties at which physical distancing rules were not observed.

"We’ve had, and Dr. (Bonnie) Henry spoke to this yesterday, individual parties where dozens of people have gotten sick from COVID-19,” said Health Minister Adrian Dix on Friday. “What’s happening is people are having private parties. They’re going. They don’t know everyone there. Sometimes alcohol is involved. And that means the potential for people to get sick is greater.”