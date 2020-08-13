VANCOUVER -- Health officials have expanded the hours during which COVID-19 exposures were possible at a Vancouver nightclub in recent days.

Vancouver Coastal Health announced Thursday that The Ivy Lounge, which is located on the third floor at 1161 West Georgia St. in the Trump Tower, was the site of a potential exposure to the virus on Aug. 7.

On Friday, VCH expanded the window of that potential exposure to Aug. 7 to 9, during the venue's operating hours.

Meanwhile, after closing for cleaning because of a possible COVID-19 exposure, Levels Nightclub on Seymour Street says it will reopen Thursday "as long as there are no further developments" concerning the virus.

VCH issued a warning Wednesday about possible COVID-19 exposure at that club, saying patrons who visited the club on Aug. 4 and 7 between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. the next morning should monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

The risk of contracting the virus is believed to be relatively low at both clubs and it’s unclear if the exposure is tied to an employee or patron.

Levels' Facebook page says physical distancing is strictly enforced and temperature checks are taken at the door. The club also posted on Instagram Tuesday it would be closing for deep cleaning, citing an increase in COVID-19 cases in downtown Vancouver, but did not specifically mention an exposure.

The post indicated that club goers would be welcomed back on Thursday, if there were no new developments, but had not provided an update Thursday morning.

Numerous public exposure events have been reported on VCH's website in recent weeks.

Pierre’s Champagne Lounge, PumpJack Pub and West Oak Restaurant all have active public exposure warnings.

Nightclubs are not supposed to open until Phase 4 of the province’s reopening plan, but many are operating with the same rules as restaurants in order to stay in business.

B.C. saw 85 new cases and one new death related to COVID-19 on Wednesday, the largest single-day jump since April.

Health officials say the majority of cases are from young people in the Lower Mainland who have attended parties and other public events.