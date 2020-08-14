VANCOUVER -- Another restaurant in downtown Vancouver has announced a possible COVID-19 exposure and is temporarily closing its doors.

Score on Davie posted to its Facebook page Friday morning that it was tracing "a potential COVID-19 exposure." The restaurant didn't say when the possible exposure took place, except to say it was "earlier in the week."

The restaurant also said it was voluntarily closing on Friday, but did not indicate when it would reopen.

"Vancouver Coastal Health is aware of the situation and we are working with them directly," the post on Score's Facebook page says.

"While VCH believes the risk of spread is low, we need to keep the safety of our staff and community as our top priority."

This update comes after a string of exposure warnings were posted on Vancouver Coastal Health's website. Two nightclubs were added to the exposure list earlier in the week: Levels Nightclub and Ivy Lounge in the Trump Tower.

Other exposures linked to restaurants and stores in Vancouver this month include one at Foot Locker, Pierre's Champagne Lounge, West Oak Restaurant and PumpJack Pub.

"If people remain healthy and do not develop symptoms, there is no need to self-isolate and people can continue with their usual daily activities," VCH's website says.

"If you develop any symptoms of COVID-19, please seek testing and then self-isolate. Please call ahead and wear a mask when seeking testing."