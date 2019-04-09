

Teams from Canada, India and Croatia will face off this summer in Vancouver's annual fireworks competition.

The Honda Celebration of Light announced the countries Tuesday in a video posted online.

"We exist to spark togetherness," a message on the event's website reads.

Team India will lead off the event with a show on Saturday, July 27 at 10 p.m. Canada follows on Wednesday, July 31, and Croatia will end the show on Saturday, Aug. 3.

The team representing our nation will try to take the ultimate title, but has a run of bad luck in recent years.

South Korea claimed the title in last year's show, and Japan won in 2017. Team USA won in 2016, meaning Canada hasn't taken the top prize since 2015.

Early bird tickets for the 29th annual show go on sale online on April 12.

The 25-minute displays are free to watch from most locations and tickets aren't necessary, but those who wish to avoid the crowds can purchase seats at several ticketed viewing areas.

The fireworks are lit off of barges set up between Second and English Bay beaches, and can be seen from surrounding areas including Vanier Park and Kits Beach.

In previous years, TransLink has run extra buses and kept SkyTrains in service until 1 a.m. to help people get to and from the events.

Visitors are reminded events are family-friendly, and that drinking and smoking at the beaches and in parks are not permitted.