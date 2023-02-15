Coquitlam woman joins millionaire list: BCLC reveals big Valentine’s Day wins

A Coquitlam woman has joined an exclusive list of lottery-winning millionaires.

Khalida Noori won the top prize of $1 million from a Jackpot Multiplier Scratch & Win ticket she bought at the Metrotown Superstore in Burnaby, the B.C. Lottery Corporation revealed Tuesday.

Noori told BCLC that she found out she’d won while she was home alone one afternoon, shortly before picking up her kids.

“The Coquitlam resident called her husband immediately and he didn’t believe her, even referencing the phone call as her ‘joke of the day,’” the BCLC release reads.

The couple reportedly went to the lottery corporation’s Vancouver head office before believing their luck.

“I’m on top of the world. My life is completely changed by this win,” Noori said in the statement. She plans to use her winnings to “fulfill her lifelong dream of purchasing a home for her family.”

She happened to purchase the life-changing ticket on her wedding anniversary, a day she’s now unlikely to forget.

Data by BCLC shows the overall approximate odds of scoring a $1 million prize through Scratch & Win is one in 1.46 million.

The odds of winning $100,000 are one in 2.92 million—which are odds one Abbotsford woman beat on Valentine’s Day.

VALENTINE’S DAY DELIVERS BIG WINS

According to a second release by BCLC on Tuesday, Joan Stevens won $100,000 from a Black Pearls Scratch & Win ticket she purchased from the Husky gas station on Old Yale Road.

“I went to the store to buy some tortilla chips and Valentine’s Day candy for my grandson as this store has really cool candy and purchasing a ticket was an afterthought," Stevens told BCLC.

She also plans to put her money towards her dream home.

“I’ve always dreamt of retiring and buying my dream home on Vancouver Island if I ever won the lottery.”