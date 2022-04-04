Coquitlam shooting victim could be targeted again, police warn

Authorities believe the victim of a recent targeted shooting in Coquitlam, B.C., could be targeted again, prompting a warning to his family and associates.

On Monday, Coquitlam RCMP publicly identified the shooting victim as Chris Irwin, a man who is known to law enforcement.

He was attacked in a cul-de-sac on Chickadee Place on March 25, and is believed to be the intended target of another shooting in the same area that injured an innocent bystander on Dec. 4.

"Investigators believe, due to the proximity of the most recent shooting, and other investigative evidence, that both shootings are connected and that Irwin was the intended target," Const. Deanna Law told reporters Monday.

"Police want to warn the public that anyone with Irwin or in proximity to Irwin is putting themselves at great risk, including his own family and friends. Known gang members often travel between jurisdictions and it is important for the public to be aware so that appropriate measures can be taken to ensure their safety."

Coquitlam RCMP said they have increased patrols around Chickadee Place to discourage any further attempts on Irwin's life, but that residents should still report any suspicious activity they see in the area.

Authorities also released several images Monday of vehicles sought in connection with the two shootings.

One of them, a silver sedan, is considered a vehicle of interest in the December attack, which left an innocent man wounded in front of his nine-year-old son. The sedan was seen leaving the area immediately after the shooting, which took place around 4:41 p.m. in the 1600 block of Chickadee.

Police are trying to track down a silver sedan, a black Hyundai Santa Fe and a red Toyota Rav 4 that were seen near the scenes of two recent shootings in Coquitlam, B.C. (Handout) Authorities also released images of a black Hyundai Santa Fe considered a vehicle of interest in the most recent shooting, committed at about 3:37 p.m. on the same street, and a red Toyota Rav 4 that was found burning in the 2200 block of Hope Street in Port Moody after the attack.

The fire and subsequent explosion injured another innocent bystander, Coquitlam RCMP said.

Investigators asked anyone who recognizes the vehicles, or has any information on the shootings, to contact the Coquitlam RCMP detachment at 604-945-1550.