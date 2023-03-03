Coquihalla Highway to remain closed until Saturday afternoon for avalanche control

A blast of winter weather forced the closure of the Coquihalla Highway on Friday, and it's expected to remain closed until at least Saturday afternoon.

According to the province, more than 70 centimetres of snow has fallen on the section of Highway 5 within the past 48 hours, and more snow is expected overnight.

"Drivers are advised that Highway 5 (Coquihalla Highway) will remain closed until at least Saturday afternoon between Hope and Merritt due to extreme weather conditions," the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said a news release Friday, adding that it's planning avalanche control work on Saturday morning.

"In the meantime, the maintenance contractor has deployed crews and equipment to clear the highway to ready it for travel when avalanche control has been completed."

The ministry said alternate routes are available via Highways 1 and 3, however, drivers on both routes should expect "significant delays."

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a snowfall warning for the Coquihalla Highway on Friday afternoon, with the forecast calling for an additional 15 centimetres of snow into Friday evening.

Drivers are being asked to ensure their vehicles are properly equipped for the conditions, and to check DriveBC for the latest road updates.