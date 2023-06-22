Contests, cultural festivals, culinary events and celebrations: Vancouver’s weekend lineup
Vancouver is in for a weekend full of free concerts, athletic achievements and delicious food. There will also be Pride celebrations and ways to win prizes, just by taking a selfie. Read on to find out how.
CELEBRATE NORDIC LANGUAGES
A life-size Viking village will be popping up in Burnaby on Saturday and Sunday as part of the 26th annual Scandinavian Midsummer Festival.
Thousands of people flock to the Scandinavian Community Centre every year to take part in the traditional celebrations.
Entry costs $15 on Saturday, $10 on Sunday and is free for those under age 16.
Each day promises live music by individual artists, groups and choirs, as well as performances by Scandinavian dancers.
Organizers recommend that first-time festival goers check out two popular events—the raising of the Midsummer pole at 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon and the Finnish wife carrying contest on Sunday, which starts at 3 p.m.
The winner of that contest will receive the wife’s weight in beer—although participants don’t actually have to be married.
There’ll be plenty of food vendors on site, offering delicacies like Swedish meatballs and Danish smørrebrød, plus a pancake breakfast scheduled for Sunday at 10 a.m.
A full breakdown of festivities is available online.
HELP SETTLE AN ART BATTLE
A dozen artists will be taking part in the Vancouver Art Battle this Saturday at The Red Room. The four-hour event will start at 6 p.m., with three rounds of competitions in store. In the first two stages, participants will have 20 minutes to transform blank canvases into works of art, while the final showdown runs 30 minutes long.
Attendees will vote to help determine the winner, and all artwork will be available for silent auction.
Tickets are available on Eventbrite and start at $22.05, but only people aged 19 older are invited.
DRINK WITH THE FISHES
Another adult-only event is happening at the Vancouver Aquarium on Saturday night, dubbed Fish and Sips.
Tickets cost between $45 and $55, depending on whether you’re a member, and includes entry to the aquarium, starting at 6:30 p.m.
Alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and food are available for purchase until 9:15 p.m.—15 minutes before closing time.
More than 65,000 animals call the aquarium home, all of which will be available to discover without kids.
According to the event listing, ticket holders will also have access to the aquarium’s 4D Theatre experience and be able to attend exclusive talks and feedings, “with unique animals and exhibits featured at every event.”
EAST SIDE PRIDE
An afternoon full of family activities and entertainment by local queer talent is set to happen Saturday at Grandview Park on Commercial Drive.
East Side Pride is a free, sober event offering “all-ages programming, music and drag” from noon to 7 p.m.
Batty B Banks is the host, and nine other “local queer stars” are slated to perform.
The lineup includes Persephone Estradiol, Hoodie Browns, Nostic, Emerald Osagie, Diamonte, the Rainbow Concert Band, Non Sweet, Lola Lovegood, and The Scarlette Ibis.
There’s plenty of food and artisanal goods on the menu too, as outlined on the event's Instagram page.
PREPARE FOR A SAFE SUMMER
Adults aged 55 and older, as well as their family members, friends and caregivers are invited to join a live panel discussion on extreme heat preparedness this Saturday.
The in-person event is happening at the Mount Pleasant Neighbourhood House, starting at 10:30 a.m., but options for virtual participation are available too.
Dr. Michael Schwandt of Vancouver Coastal Health and Sarah Hunn of the City of Vancouver’s Emergency Management Agency are hosting the event, alongside MPNH.
“You will gain information, resources, and practical tips to protect your health and your loved ones during extreme heat and wildfire smoke this summer,” the Facebook event page reads.
Registration is required to attend virtually or in person, and there will be ASL interpretation available.
SEE FREE LIVE MUSIC
The Fox Hops will be playing bluegrass music live for a free show at Leg-in-Boot Square on the False Creek Seawall on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The next day, head east for some soul music by The Vanrays at Container Brewing. The two-set show starts at 8 p.m.
Throughout the city, there will also be plenty of performances to check out as part of the 38th annual TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival, which kicks off Friday, June 23 and runs until Monday, July 2.
A full lineup of events, organized by Coastal Jazz and Blues Society, is available online.
TAKE SELFIES, WIN PRIZES
You can win cash, simply by snapping a photo of your face at the International Village Mall on Saturday.
The Happy Selfie Festival is taking place there from noon to 5 p.m., with $300 in cash up for grabs for first place, $200 for second and a coupon booklet worth $100 for third.
Participants must be age 18 and older, and the photo has be taken at the mall.
Other than that, the only rule is to post the selfie on your Facebook page, which has to be public, using the hastag #HappySelfieContesIVM and tagging the mall.
The deadline to post is Monday, June 26, and winners will be contacted over Facebook.
CELEBRATE INTERNATIONAL YOGA DAY
Take your yoga mat to David Lam Park on Saturday to celebrate International Day of Yoga with the India Cultural Association.
You can RSVP for the free event, which runs from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., online.
Few other details are available, including who will be leading the yoga.
CHEER ON ATHLETES
Two major sports events are happening in Vancouver this weekend.
The 35th annual Dragon Boat Festival is happening on both Saturday and Sunday.
“Concord Pacific Place, Creekside Park, and the waters of False Creek come alive as an estimated 5,500 paddlers and 100,000 festival-goers converge for North America’s flagship dragon boat festival,” the event description details.
More than 200 teams from across Canada and the world will be participating, and there will be live music and cultural displays and demonstrations on the festival grounds.
On Sunday, the Vancouver Half Marathon will bring runners and spectators alike to the University of British Columbia from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
The run concludes at the Museum Vancouver, if you want to cheer people crossing the finish line.
JOIN A TAILGATE BBQ
Feeling hungry after watching all those athletes? On Sunday, the Railtown Tailgate Barbecue promises something delicious and filling for carnivores and omnivores alike.
Chefs Dan Olson and Tyler Day will be firing up their custom-made 12-foot barbeque barrel at 397 Railway St, the flagship Railtown Café location.
Tickets start at $27.96, and two slots are available—at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., respectively.
Meat lovers can enjoy a general plate of slow-smoked brisket, pork shoulder, beer-brined chicken and brats, as well as jalapeno corn bread for $35.
There’s also a vegetarian plate option for $35. A less expensive option is $25, and gets you vegan bratwursts, a cheeseburger or Beyond Meat burger with a choice of sides for $25.
It’s a good deal, considering all tickets include a beverage valued at $7.
IMMERSE YOURSELF IN GREEK CULTURE
Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood is also known as the city’s Greektown, and that will be clear come Sunday.
From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., the stretch of Broadway between Macdonald and Blenheim streets will become a Grecian dream for the annual Greek Day street festival.
Multiple blocks will be blocked off to traffic, making room for Greek food, dance, certamics, pottery and art, as well as cooking demos.
“We sincerely hope you enjoy the 2023 celebrations of Greek Day on Broadway. After two years of cancelled and modified events, we are back and ready to give you a true Greek experience,” the Hellenic Canadian Congress of B.C. wrote on Facebook.
