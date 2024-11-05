Here’s when rental golf carts could hit the streets in Victoria

Come spring, tourists and locals alike could have a new option for exploring B.C.'s capital city.

HeyYa Rentals is hoping to bring a fleet of 10 fully electric golf carts to Victoria.

"These are street legal, low speed vehicles,” said CEO Tasha Maynard.

The company launched last year in Vancouver becoming the first of its kind in Canada and Maynard said business has been booming. Now the company is driving towards an April launch date in Victoria.

"We love this city and think it's a very natural move for expansion,” said Maynard.

The City of Victoria has yet to issue the company a business licence although the CEO says one of the only sticking points is the find a location for its operation.

"They will need to stay in a zone,” Maynard explained.

The carts seat four, six or eight people and are rented at a rate of $26 per hour or $1230 for the day. A driver's licence is required to rent one, and whoever gets behind the wheel is bound by the rules of the road. The carts are insured by ICBC and Transport Canada approved.

The golf carts turned heads in the capital Tuesday when the company brought them to the city for a demonstration. Several people told CTV News they approve of the plan to bring them to the city.

"It's just, I think a great idea,” said Linda Wallace who happened to be walking along Dallas Road in Victoria when one passed her by on Tuesday.

"It would be super fun," said Scott McGill who also noticed the strange vehicles.

"They look totally fun, lots of bright colours,” said Tracy Marshall who jogged past one of the electric carts.

HeyYa Rentals says it is confident in it’s plans to expand in the Victoria market and has its eyes on other island communities beginning with Nanaimo in the coming years.

"I think we're going to be a huge success,” said Maynard.